White wins the night on Emmys red carpet

Millie Bobbie Brown at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — From teen stars Millie Bobby Brown to Kiernan Shipka, comedian Kate McKinnon or Indian mega-star Priyanka Chopra, it was a dazzle of white on the Emmys red carpet today night.

New York’s Fashion Week wrapped up days ago in a whirl of colour, but for television’s big night in Los Angeles, monochrome was the name of the game — and white was triumphant.

Setting the tone, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star Brown delighted the crowd in a strapless white Calvin Klein gown, whose layered tulle skirt gave her the look of a fairytale princess — a world away from the sci-fi-horror drama that earned her a best supporting actress nomination.

Emmys favourite Elisabeth Moss — crowned best actress in a drama for the dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale wore a pale blush strapless midi dress, whose retro feel harked back to her Mad Men days.

Moss’s Mad Men co-star — the 15-year-old Shipka, who came of age as Don Draper’s daughter Sally — sparkled in a Miu Miu gown of translucent ivory, with plunging neckline, jewelled straps and belt.

Priyanka Chopra at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picKate McKinnon tearfully accepted the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, in a strapless black bodice and floor-length white skirt.

And Bollywood’s Chopra stunned in a jewel-encrusted white mermaid gown from Balmain, its feathered tail fanning out on the carpet.

Veep star Anna Chlumsky was channelling a mermaid of a different kind: In a floor-length sequined number whose metallic tone — and generous cleavage — was mirrored in the gown worn by Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.

And Uzo Aduba — a fellow star of the acclaimed prison drama — cut a similarly voluptuous figure in a two-piece spaghetti-strap gown of striped white and shimmering silver. — AFP