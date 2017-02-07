Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

White lion cubs make first appearance in Germany zoo (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
MAGDEBURG (Germany), Feb 7 — Four white lion cubs made their first appearance to the outside world at Magdeburg Zoo yesterday.

The three males and one female cub arrived on Christmas Day, which proved a festive treat for staff at the zoo.

The cubs’ mother Kiara and father Madiba were clearly proud of their new arrivals as they kept a watchful eye on the quartet during their nursery days. White lions have a recessive gene that makes their coat very light in colour.

The cats are extremely rare in the wild and have been victim to poaching in Africa that has left them nearly extinct, according to conservation group White Lions.

White lions originate from Timbavati, an area in Krueger National Park in South Africa. — Reuters 

The three males and one female cub arrives on Christmas Day. — Screen capture via Reuters videoThe three males and one female cub arrives on Christmas Day. — Screen capture via Reuters video

