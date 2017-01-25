What’s it like to be unemployed in Niger? (VIDEO)

‘Even when you have a degree, you just sit around waiting for a job. There is no job and there are no job offers for young people, it’s really difficult to find work,’ says Hassane Soumaila, an unemployed Nigerien.― Reuters video screengrabNIAMEY, Jan 25 — Hassane Soumaila comes to the job centre in Niamey every day. But in two years he’s had no luck.

His misfortune? Living in one of Africa’s poorest countries.

“Even when you have a degree, you just sit around waiting for a job. There is no job and there are no job offers for young people, it’s really difficult to find work,” Soumaila laments.

The official unemployment rate in Niger in 2016 was 2.6 per cent. In 2013 the World Bank put youth unemployment at 6.7 per cent. But even officials accept today’s rate is much, much higher.

“We can only talk about the figures provided by the national bureau of statistics but that’s not the reality in this country, because unemployment cannot be 2.6 per cent,” says Maiyaki Mamane, director general of Niger’s National Employment Promotion Agency (ANPE).

Security is big issue for Niger; Boko Haram is on its border with Nigeria and al-Qaeda groups roam the vast deserts.

The only up side — the private security industry is booming, with more than 200 firms.

“I found myself unemployed, after I finished my Masters degree. I tried to do small jobs and looked for internships but I couldn’t find any. Then I found a job as a security guard, so I am slowly getting on my feet,” says Bouzou Abdoul Karim, a security guard trainee.

Niger does have rich resources — its uranium has attracted billions of dollars of investment, but falling commodity prices have hit the mining sector and many jobless have headed to Europe. That’s something the European Union is trying to curb.

It’s set aside €610 million (RM2.91 billion) to help create opportunities for people in their home countries.

The money can’t come soon enough for many in Niger. ― Reuters