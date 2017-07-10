What to expect from the World Bodypainting Festival’s 20th anniversary

Screengrab from the YouTube video on the World Bodypainting Festival. KLAGENFURT, July 10 — Attracting over 30,000 spectators, and featuring artists from 50+ countries, the annual World Bodypainting Festival is celebrating its 20th birthday at a new venue on the Wörthersee Lake in Klagenfurt, Austria, from July 28-30 with pre-festival activities starting on July 24.

Created in 1998 as the European Bodypainting Festival, the World Bodypainting Festival is now a top international arts festival, and the self-titled “biggest bodypainting event on Earth.” It is attended by tens of thousands of spectators who come to watch the artists at work and its catwalk shows featuring increasingly imaginative artworks painted onto the human body using innovative techniques.

The WBF has also become known on the music scene, attracting performers from a variety of genres: from reggae and hip-hop to dancehall and country. This year, the festival will run under the theme of “A Fusion of Beats & Bodies.”

The Open-air Art Park

Competitors in the Bodypainting World Championship start their creations under the gaze of the spectators in an outdoor "art park" nicknamed Bodypaint City. The awards are presented throughout the weekend, divided into three categories: World Awards, Special Awards and Amateur Awards, with Sunday the big day for overall winners. This year, over 200 artist teams from 50 different countries are in the running for the prestigious World Championship titles.

Around Bodypaint City, the festival will also include a variety of markets, arts projects, exhibitions and participatory workshops.

Pre-festival events

Before the noise and colour of the main WBF begin, organizers hold the WB Academy, an intensive course to teach amateurs the basics of bodypaint art: from "Airbrush for Beginners" to "Cosplay Decoration Materials for Bodypainting" and "Painted Clothes." A zombie "crawl" and Body Circus party are also on the agenda, as well as art exhibitions.

Music lineup WBF 2017

Alongside the bodypainting art and awards, the music lineup for the festival is set to impress once again. For the 2017 edition, confirmed artists include Alvaro Soler (Latin pop), Alle Farben (deep house), 257ers (hip-hop), the Ragga Twins (drum & bass), Big Mountain (reggae) and Angela Reign (country rock.) — AFP-Relaxnews