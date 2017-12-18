What it’d be like to parkour… as Captain America (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 18 — Not only is Chris Evans’ Captain America a one-man wrecking machine, the all-American superhero is also a pretty acrobatic fellow — pulling off all sorts of amazing flips, jumps and stunts…while holding that vibranium shield of his.

The creator of YouTube channel Friggin Boom Toys sets out to explore just how difficult it would be to pull off those tricks in real life.

After running the course, he discovers that while having to carry the shield around doesn’t completely hamper his ability to parkour, a lot of adjustments are required to maintain his balance. And climbing ropes is made a whole lot more difficult.

It ain’t as easy as Steve Rogers makes it look, that’s for sure.