What happens to your body when you stop smoking? (VIDEO)

Quitting smoking has great benefits for your health. — Reuters picQuitting smoking has great benefits for your health. — Reuters picHave you ever wondered what happens to the body once a smoker stops smoking? Well, wonder no more. The guys at AsapScience break down the science of what happens to the body as early as 20 minutes after one stops smoking.

Of course, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is the physiological effects that one experiences because of quitting, such as cravings and cold sweats. But the good news far outweighs the bad.

At the end of the day, quitting smoking is the best thing you can do for yourself. 

