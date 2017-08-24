Western Europe in September-November seen cooler than normal

A man walks past crocuses after snowfall at Adswood Park in Stockport, Britain February 5, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 24 — Britain, Spain and Europe’s western mainland should experience below normal temperatures in the period from September to November, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

Across the eastern half of Europe and western Russia temperatures were expected to be above normal with below normal precipitation, it said.

“As we head into the colder months of the year, we expect slightly below-normal temperatures to continue across western Europe, but don’t foresee any extreme early-season winter cold,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

“While there are some indications that this winter may be colder overall than the last few, most of the evidence still suggests another mild winter in most locations, especially in eastern Europe,” he added.

September:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler west S

outhern mainland - Warmer than normal

October:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal east, cooler west

Southern mainland – Cooler than normal, except central

November:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK – Slightly colder than normal

Northern mainland - Colder than normal. — Reuters