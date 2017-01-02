Wendi Deng rings in 2017 with 21-year-old model boyfriend

Zahoran shared this photo of him giving Deng a bear hug on his Instagram. — Picture via Instagram.com/BertoldZahoranLONDON, Jan 2 — Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran has all but confirmed rumours that he is dating Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The 21-year-old posted the photo that you see above to his Instagram account yesterday, showing him getting cosy with the 47-year-old divorcee.

He tagged Deng and captioned it, “Happy New Year” in three languages, including Chinese.

The revelation comes days after Daily Mail published exclusive photos of the pair walking along a beach in St Barts holding hands.

It is understood that Deng and Zahoran were first seen together in New York in May last year, at supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday party.

Deng was last linked to 30-year-old British classical violinist Charlie Siem with whom she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week in March.

In 2013, Murdoch and Deng split after 14 years of marriage. Although never confirmed, some reports claimed the 85-year-old was wary of his wife's relationship with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is the godfather of their daughter Grace. The couple also have another daughter called Chloe.

Murdoch has since remarried. His fourth wife is former US model and actress Jerry Hall.