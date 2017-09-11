Weekend fashion highlights from New York

Models present creations from Vivienne Tam’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 11 — It was a busy weekend for fashion in New York, where big-name designers such as Victoria Beckham and Alexander Wang unveiled their Spring/Summer 2018 collections.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung's take on Spring/Summer 2018 was decidedly colourful, with cyan blues and cerise pinks clashing on the runway with forest greens and mustard yellows. The cuts were youthful and fun, with ruffled collars, voluminous sleeves and semi-sheer slip dresses among the presentation's first looks. High-waisted trousers, tailored shorts and flowing gowns kept things just the right shade of grown-up.

In the Gallery

Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after showing her Spring/Summer 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

Victoria Beckham

The colour palette was decidedly feminine and spring-like at Victoria Beckham, where pastel blues and greens were mixed up with creamy yellows and dusky pinks. The fabric selection mirrored this aesthetic, with soft silks and cottons forming the lynchpin of the collection. Cuts were tailored yet slouchy, with oversized shirts and statement blazers toned down by swishy skirts and draped jackets.

Philipp Plein

Leather harnesses, T-shirt dresses and fairytale motifs were just some of the contrasting elements on show at Philipp Plein, whose raunchy collection also featured brocade maxi skirts and full-length gowns with Gothic ruffles. Luckily there were also plenty of thigh-high splits to keep things interesting.

Alexander Wang

Streetwear was given an editorial edge at Alexander Wang, where tailored trousers were teamed with silk camisole tops, teeny crop tops and mesh shoes. The designer's collaboration with Adidas Originals could be seen in the sporty retro jackets and triple-stripe details throughout the collection.

Vivienne Tam

Spring fashion was whimsical and bohemian at Vivienne Tam, where delicate dresses were smattered with Chinese motifs for a thoroughly romantic take on the season. — AFP-Relaxnews