Weekend beauty highlights from Milan

Romantic make-up at Trussardi. — AFP picMILAN, Sept 25 — Milan Fashion Week continued to dazzle over the weekend, with peppy, fun-loving and sophisticated catwalk beauty looks.

Versace

Versace's high-voltage Spring/Summer 2018 made the headlines for reuniting original supermodels Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen on the catwalk, but the house's make-up look was slightly lower key. The models sported flawless, sunkissed complexions, defined lips and a bronze, smoky eye for a golden-hued finish.

Model Sara Sampaio at Bottega Veneta. — AFP picMissoni

Missoni ran with the current trend for pastel eyeshadow, making it the focal point of its beauty look. Models sported bold smudges of colour in Crayola shades of green and blue, complementing the look with a preppy coral matte lip.

Marni

Marni took the bold eye trend one step further, pairing contrasting shades for a striking two-tone effect. Gelled-back hair, clean skin and neutral lips kept the look modern.

Colourful make-up at Missoni. — AFP picTrussardi

The look was soft and romantic at Trussardi, where the models sported blooming complexions thanks to extra helpings of creamy, coral-hued blusher. A faded cherry red lip and simple, tousled hair completed the statement.

Bottega Veneta

Dewy skin was the main beauty statement at Bottega Veneta, with shimmering highlighter applied liberally to the cheekbones, brow bones, chin and lips. Minimal make-up kept the focus on the models' radiant complexions. — AFP-Relaxnews