Wedding prep: Three key stages for a bridal beauty checklist

A beauty checklist can help brides-to-be stay on top of beauty prep before the big day. — pvstory/Istock.com pic via AFPLONDON, April 2 — Marriage season will soon be upon us. Here's a look at some things brides-to-be should get on their beauty schedules to make sure they look their best on the big day.

When planning a wedding, it's important to set aside time for hair, makeup, beauty treatments, and hair removal. Ideally, prep should start at least a month before the wedding.

One month before: Hair and makeup trials

To keep last-minute stress to a minimum, it's best to find a wedding makeup artist and hair stylist at least a month before the big day. As well as independent hair stylists and makeup artists, lots of beauty salons offer these services.

Before getting started, brides need to make sure they've chosen their dress, so the beauty look can be tailored to match. Then it's about testing several looks to find the perfect hair and makeup for the big day.

These trials can be repeated a week or two before the wedding, as the bride's skin tone might change (after a vacation, for example).

Two weeks before: Prepping skin

As the centre of attention — especially for the wedding photographer — brides-to-be should prep and pamper their skin right up to the last minute. That starts with a healthy lifestyle (drinking enough water, avoiding smoking and fatty foods), and is complemented with treatments, whether at home or at a beauty salon.

Brides can even combine wedding beauty prep with a relaxing pampering session. Whether alone or with a crew of besties, a spa day is a great way to deep clean skin, with treatments like facials, a trip to the steam room and an exfoliating treatment to slough off dead skin cells and ease tension in the body.

Why not round things off with a full body massage to relieve all the stress of wedding organisation?

One week before: Final preparations

With the big day just around the corner, it's important for brides to perfect their beauty routine to avoid any last-minute surprises. It may seem obvious, but your daily beauty routine (makeup removal, cleansing, hydration) needs to be kept up faultlessly in these final days.

Waxing should be done two to eight days before the ceremony to reduce the risk of red marks on sensitive skin. Plus — a final but important detail — don't forget about hands.

Try a salon treatment, combined with a manicure (a French manicure is always a timeless classic), as all eyes will be on your hands when the happy couple exchanges rings. — AFP-Relaxnews