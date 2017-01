Watch this 150mph rocket knife cut up everything in its path (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — Aiming to recreate MythBusters’ take on the ‘rocket knife’, TheBackyardScientist strapped a kitchen knife to some homemade rockets and set it off on a lubricated track at 150mph, with a whole chicken, a chuck roast, an assortment of fruits… and a toy car, bearing the full brunt of the murderblade.

It’s safe to say that they did not stand a chance. TheBackyardScientist tries to recreate a MythBusters experiment and chop up fruits in half.