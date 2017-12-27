Watch these kids react to some of the best toys of all time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 27 — Popular YouTube channel FBE are back with the popular React series and this time they got a group of kids to react to some of the top 10 toys of all time.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the toys the kids got to check were Hot Wheels, Rubik’s Cube, Lego, Barbie and more.

We have to admit, this clip totally made us want to relive our childhood and play with these toys yet again.

