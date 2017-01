Watch the gorgeous evolution of hairstyles from the 80s (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 17 — It’s time for another round of 100 year beauty videos from the team at Cut Video and this time they focus on changes in hairstyles from the 80s.

In this new video, we get to see the different styles people in the 80s from all over the world rocked including mullets, natural comb-out and even those wild, punk hair.

It’s interesting to note that some of the styles from back then are back in trend right now, just goes to show how fascinating the world of beauty is.

Cut Video showcases the stunning changes in hairstyles from the 80s in this cool clip.