Watch Mat Dan school fellow Caucasian Rhys William on Bahasa Terengganu (VIDEO)

Friday January 6, 2017
10:40 AM GMT+8

Dan teaches William a couple words in the Bahasa Terengganu dialect. — Facebook screencap Dan teaches William a couple words in the Bahasa Terengganu dialect. — Facebook screencap KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Fancy a crash course in Bahasa Terengganu? Mat Dan could teach you a thing or two.

We’re at a loss for words to describe the awesome exchange between the extremely likable duo Mat Dan and Rhys William who, despite being Caucasians (residing in Malaysia), have absolutely no problem conversing in the country’s native language.

And it gets better. Turns out that Mat Dan speaks extremely fluent Bahasa Terengganu too, as he proceeds to school William in the local dialect, teaching him several words such as “molek” (cute), “bijok” (great or cool) and “tobat” (very).

Colour us impressed. 

