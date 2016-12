Watch Jetman Dubai, Breitling Wingwalkers challenge gravity (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — A Jetman x Wingwalker collaboration. What’s not to like about that?

We’re huge fans of the Jetman Dubai team (because, jetpacks) and the world’s only aerobic formation wingwalking outfit. It’s only natural that both camps decided to take to the skies together as they teamed up for an aerial stunt over the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina skyline.

Jetpacks, ‘skywalking’, and the gorgeous Dubai skyline. Makes for a pretty damn spectacular sight, alright. Breitling’s wingwalkers and the Jetman team perform a new aerial feat over the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina skyline.