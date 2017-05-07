Last updated -- GMT+8

Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run

Sunday May 7, 2017
02:04 PM GMT+8

People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters picPeople run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters picBANGKOK, May 7 — From tiny chihuahuas to 60kg mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park today to raise money for charity.

In the Gallery


  • Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • People run with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Pets sit after running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

Nobody was racing against the clock at the “Maa-Rathon” — maa is Thai for dog — and there was no prize for the fastest dog and owner around the 1.7km course.

Entrants paid US$30 (RM150) per dog to raise funds for a new building at the Siriraj Hospital.

“This way dogs can also contribute to help humans,” said organiser Pimpicha Utsahajit.

The event started early to avoid temperatures above 36°C later in the day. — Reuters

