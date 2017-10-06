Volunteers clean streets of Tokyo in traditional loincloths (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Oct 6 — Braving the cold, and the stares, to keep Tokyo clean.

Volunteer trash collectors in traditional loincloths hit the streets of Japan’s capital city.

On a mission to inspire the public not only to keep their city garbage-free but to loosen up, as well.

Fundoshi clean-up organisers Takashi Noda said, “It’s about putting yourself out there, and living openly as who you are. And if you’re going to show off, don’t be selfish, but do it for the good of society. “

Participants wearing the traditional ‘fundoshi’ or loin cloth attend an event to pick trash on the streets in Tokyo October 5, 2017. — Reuters picThe volunteers are part of a bigger movement in Japan to revive traditional underwear called Fundoshi.

It lost popularity after World War II, when Japanese men turned to briefs and boxers instead.

But over the past few years the loincloth has made its way back into the mainstream

And even started to cross gender lines.

Volunteer Natsumi Kita said, “I want to see an end to a society where men or women are only allowed to do certain things. So I wanted to be one of the first to wear a loincloth.”

The volunteers are organized by a company that makes and sells fundoshi.

Japanese media say sales are booming as the loincloth makes a comeback.

Fans rave about how the loose design helps improve circulation.

Some businessmen even claim it boosts their performance in the workplace. — Reuters