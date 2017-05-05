Last updated -- GMT+8

Vogue editor Anna Wintour made a dame by Britain’s queen

Friday May 5, 2017
09:57 PM GMT+8

Anna Wintour poses after receiving her Dame Commander from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London May 5, 2017. — ReutersAnna Wintour poses after receiving her Dame Commander from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London May 5, 2017. — ReutersLONDON, May 5 — Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of US Vogue, was made a dame by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth today for services to fashion and journalism.

Wintour, 67, has been at the helm of the magazine for almost 30 years, a reign that has made her one of the most influential voices in high-end fashion.

Wintour told reporters that the queen had struggled to pin her award to her clothing.

“She couldn’t find where to put the brooch,” she told the BBC.

Known for her cool demeanour on fashion show front rows, Wintour smiled broadly after the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which she attended with her daughter Bee Schaffer. — Reuters

