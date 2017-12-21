Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Vivienne Westwood exits the catwalk

Thursday December 21, 2017
Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler acknowledge the audience at the end of Kronthaler’s women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris October 1, 2017. — AFP picVivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler acknowledge the audience at the end of Kronthaler’s women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris October 1, 2017. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 21 — Dame Vivienne Westwood is replacing her regular catwalk fashion show with a digital presentation.

The British designer and environmental activist, whose eponymous ready-to-wear label traditionally puts on a co-ed show within the frame of the Fashion Week calendar, is stepping back from the catwalk next year, WWD reports.

Instead, the brand will showcase its Fall 2018 collection via a short film and series of photographs that will be emailed to press and buyers during the London Men’s Collections, which runs from January 6-8.

“We’re looking forward to showing you our winter collection, which instead of a catwalk, we will present through the form of film and imagery, so you can get a good look at it and love it as much as we do,” Dame Vivienne told WWD. “Buy less, choose well, make it last.”

The move is symbolic of a wider trend within the fashion industry for scaling down runway activity. Earlier this month, British accessories designer Anya Hindmarch announced plans to replace her catwalk shows with four yearly events — with the first being rolled out during London Fashion Week next February. Meanwhile several major fashion houses have been streamlining their separate menswear and womenswear shows into singular, co-ed productions, with recent converts to the strategy including Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. — AFP-Relaxnews

