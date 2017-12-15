Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Taylor and Binx Walton channel natural style in Alberta Ferretti campaign

Alberta Ferretti signed up a trio of top-flight models — Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Taylor and Binx Walton — for its spring/summer 2018 campaign. — Picture via Instagram/Alberta Ferretti

MILAN, Dec 15 — Italian fashion house Alberta Ferretti has signed up three of the year’s most prominent models for its spring/summer 2018 campaign, unveiled Wednesday, December 13 on social media.

The natural charisma and beauty of Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and Americans Cara Taylor and Binx Walton, are the perfect showcase for the luxury label’s chic and glamorous collection.

From runway shows to advertising campaigns to lookbooks: although relatively discreet, Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Taylor and Binx Walton have been working on all fronts in 2017 to become key figures of the fashion world in just a few months.

Although overshadowed by the hype and popularity of the likes of the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, the three young models are highly in demand in the industry.

Indeed, Alberta Ferretti has signed up the three icons for its spring/summer 2018 campaign, channeling spontaneity, depth and charisma, all with subtle style. With natural hair and minimal makeup, Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Taylor and Binx Walton model glamorous and chic looks, ranging from sparkly pants and short sparkly shirts to jumpsuits with cutaway backs and floaty evening gowns.

The campaign was shot by renowned Italian fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by Carine Roitfeld, with hair by James Pecis.

For the spring/summer 2018 season, Cara Taylor walked 41 runway shows, including five opening appearances and four show closures. Vittoria Ceretti starred in 23 shows, with four closing appearances, and Binx Walton trod 14 runways with three opening walks and three show closures. — AFP-Relaxnews