Visual Arts Expo returns this month with ‘Yuri!!! on Ice’ cheer

An overview of VAX2016 at STARXPO, Kenanga Fashion Mall. — Pix courtesy of Visual Arts ExpoKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — After two years of connecting Malaysian creative talents with their counterparts in Japan, Visual Arts Expo (VAX) will return later this month and will be held at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

Continuing its tradition of bringing in top-tier industry heavyweights, VAX2017 will see talents from two of Japan’s most celebrated studios — Trigger and MAPPA — together with screenwriter Masafumi “Pierre” Sugiura.

“We’re most excited about the two studios coming in, primarily because we have been inviting them since 2014. It’s been three years in making,” VAX project director Fazri Nuha told Malay Mail Online in a recent interview.

Studio MAPPA was established in 2011 by Masao Maruyama, a 40-plus-year veteran who was a co-founder and producer from Madhouse, a Japanese animation (anime) giant that has been around since the 1970s.

MAPPA’s series Yuri!!! on Ice (YOI) released last year was not only well-received in Japan, but became a global phenomenon for its positive depiction of homosexuality within the figure skating sports world.

Tadashi Hiramatsu, an industry veteran of more than 30 years who did character design for YOI will be one of the guest speakers, together with Noriko Ito who worked as animation supervisor for the same series.

“Hiramatsu has a long illustrious career behind him. He is nothing short of a legend to an insider,” said Fazri.

Meanwhile, Studio Trigger was formed in 2011 by two former employees of another anime giant, Gainax. It is now making its name with eye-catching visuals in series such as Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia.

VAX2017 will be bringing in its managing director and co-founder Kazuya Masumoto who produced Kill la Kill, and several other well-known titles when he was in Gainax, such as Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

The biggest treat for Kill la Kill fans would be a gallery in VAX2017 displaying nearly 1,000 key frames of the series including story boards and time sheets, including over 10 original pencil drawings from its production.

The fourth guest will be Sugiura, who wrote for the critically-acclaimed series Barakamon, and others such as Kumamiko and Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru.

All four guests will also hold portfolio reviews where they share with local talents their decades of experience in the competitive Japanese industry.

VAX2017 will also include performances by anime singer AiRI who had performed the themes for series such as Keijo!!!!!!!! and Gundam Build Fighters, and local artist Kaoru from pop opera group Harmonia ACG.

It will also continue with its signature segment, the public-run Special Interest Panels, where registered participants will deliver open 30-minute presentations on various topics. Anime singer AiRI will be among the guests entertaining at VAX2017 this year.

Ever since its conception in 2015, VAX has been aiming to elevate Malaysia’s creative multimedia industry , which it said has long been ignored by foreign investors and producers.

Now in its third year, Fazri said he is heartened by the fact that a lot of the local studios they have been working with are tied up with jobs, which suggests that their efforts have paid off.

“A lot of local studios that we approached to exhibit this year has been very busy with their client projects. As far as they go, when not working on their own intellectual property and they’re serving a third party, it means business is coming in.

“That means the studios are making money. And that’s good for the local industry,” he said.

VAX2017 will be held on July 22 and 23 at the Shah Alam Convention Centre, Selangor.

Tickets start from RM25 for one-day entry to RM120 for a Gold Pass, and are on sale on its website.