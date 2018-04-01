Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Viktor&Rolf brings a red fruit cocktail to ‘Bonbon’ for summer 2018

Sunday April 1, 2018
Tools

The ‘Bonbon Spring Summer 2018’ fragrance by Viktor&Rolf. — AFP picThe ‘Bonbon Spring Summer 2018’ fragrance by Viktor&Rolf. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 1 — Each year, around the same time of year, Viktor&Rolf label reveals a summer edition of its most gourmand fragrance, “Bonbon”. This season, temptation comes in the form of a sparkling cocktail of red fruits, developed by perfumers Serge Majoullier and Cécile Matton.

After contrasting gourmand and fresh notes for last year’s seasonal edition, the Viktor&Rolf brand is channelling fruity notes and sunny aromas for summer 2018 with a new edition of its “Bonbon Spring Summer” fragrance.

Designed by Serge Majoullier and Cécile Matton — also behind the original fragrance, launched in 2014 — the new Eau de Toilette has red fruit notes, floral aromas, a musky accord and the “Bonbon” fragrances’ signature caramel note.

“Bonbon Spring Summer” is an explosion of sparkling and tangy red fruits, including strawberry and raspberry notes, as well as bright sunny florals and jasmine sambac absolute. The musky accord softens the indulgently sweet caramel at the heart of Bonbon, delivering a sweet, summery freshness.

The new Eau de Toilette is due out this month. — AFP-Relaxnews

