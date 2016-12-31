Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Vienna Zoo: Twin panda cubs venture out of cave, growing healthily (VIDEO)

Saturday December 31, 2016
03:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Giant panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, in this handout photo released December 30, 2016. ― Reuters picGiant panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, in this handout photo released December 30, 2016. ― Reuters picVIENNA, Dec 31 ― Twin panda cubs born last summer at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have ventured out of their cave to make their public debut, keepers said yesterday, adding the sister and brother were growing up healthily.

Giant panda Yang Yang, who gave birth to female Fu Feng and male Fu Ban in August, has been raising the two in a cave hidden from the public eye.

They first stepped out of the cave into their wider enclosure on Thursday evening to explore their surroundings, with the first zoo visitors seeing them out and about yesterday morning, according to the zoo.

“For days, the little ones have looked out curiously from the cave. Yesterday evening the female Fu Feng first climbed out of the cave,” zoo director Dagmar Schratter said in a statement, and her brother soon followed.

The cubs, who still require a lot of sleep, are growing up well, the zoo said, with Fu Feng already weighing 8.8 kilogrammes (about 19 pounds) and Fu Ban 6.55 kilogrammes (about 14 pounds).

“Their only use of their teeth so far is when they bite playfully,” Schratter said. “Bamboo is not yet on their menu, but only their mother's milk.” ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline