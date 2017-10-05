Victoria’s Secret reveals Balmain collaboration

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Balmain during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Oct 5 — Victoria’s Secret is set for a high fashion collaboration, with the news that the lingerie giant is teaming up with Balmain.

The partnership has resulted in a capsule collection dubbed #VSxBalmain, and the retail chain has taken to Instagram to confirm that it will go on sale on November 29 — one day after the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to air on the CBS network. According to Vogue, the couture house’s chief creative Olivier Rousteing is also working with the brand on a series of custom catwalk looks for the runway show.

The news marks the second big-name collaboration of the season for Balmain, which unveiled its new lipstick line for L’Oréal Paris in September. The beauty collection, which launched during Paris Fashion Week, featured 12 limited-edition new shades of L’Oréal Paris’s Colour Riche lipstick, and was accompanied by a high-profile campaign starring models including Doutzen Kroes, Lara Stone, Maria Borges and Valentina Sampaio.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be filmed in Shanghai, China, and will feature a star-studded lineup of ‘Angels’ and models, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Behati Prinsloo, as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid. — AFP-Relaxnews