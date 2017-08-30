Victoria’s Secret is heading to China

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is heading to Shanghai on November 28. — Handout via AFPSHANGHAI, Aug 30 — The secret is finally out — after weeks of rumours, Victoria’s Secret has confirmed that it will be flying its ‘Angels’ to China for its 2017 fashion show.

The production, which is set to take place in Shanghai for the first time in its history, will be filmed in advance and broadcast on November 28 via the CBS Television Network. The lingerie brand has been steadily building up a retail presence in the country since 2015.

This year’s cast will feature the familiar faces of Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill. Supermodel Bella Hadid has also revealed that she will be donning her wings for a second time, while up-and-coming models Amilna Estevão and Roosmarijn de Kok will be making their debut appearance on the lingerie brand’s catwalk. Information about the entertainers lined up to perform on the night has yet to be revealed.

In 2016 the show, which took place in Paris, France, received 1.4 billion views and more than 150 billion media impressions worldwide.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on the CBS Television Network on November 28 (10pm-11pm, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will a in more than 190 countries. — AFP-Relaxnews