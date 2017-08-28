Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017: What we know so far about the lineup

Victoria's Secret models blow kisses during a photocall at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 28, 2016 ahead of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 28 — The 2017 edition of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show won’t take place until this winter, but with the casting sessions completed last week, anticipation is already mounting. Here is a rundown of the models that have confirmed their spots in one of the most coveted catwalk line-ups in the industry.

Fresh faces

So far, Victoria’s Secret has revealed two newcomers to its catwalk for this year — Angolan model Amilna Estevão and Dutch model Roosmarijn de Kok. Instagram videos posted by the brand show the emotional moments when the up-and-coming stars were told they had each secured a place in the show, with both girls overcome by the news. Estevão’s profile includes beauty campaigns for MAC, editorials for Glamour magazine US and W Magazine online, and a whole host of catwalk shows, with the model walking for Balmain, Monse, Max Mara and La Perla this year alone. Meanwhile de Kok has made a name for herself working with Victoria’s Secret, Free People and Vogue Russia.

Returning stars

As well as the newcomers, several established supermodels have also revealed that they will be returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway this year. Chief among them is Bella Hadid, who caused an online sensation during last year’s show when she made her debut for the brand alongside her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, who was performing on the catwalk. The fashion icon took to Instagram over the weekend to share the good news with her 14.6 million followers, saying: “I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again... Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honoured… I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!!” Devon Windsor confirmed her fifth consecutive spot in the show, with a gushing Instagram post that included the phrase: “To say I’m grateful, blessed, lucky and excited is honestly an understatement and doesn’t nearly capture how I am feeling,” while Maria Borges and Grace Elizabeth followed suit with social media posts of their own.

The unknowns

Will reigning catwalk queens Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner don their wings once again for the brand this year? All parties are staying quiet for now, so watch this space. — AFP-Relaxnews