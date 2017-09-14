Victoria Beckham turns beauty blogger

Victoria Beckham on Instagram. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 14 — She has carved out a career as a Spice Girl, a fashion designer and a makeup entrepreneur, but Victoria Beckham is shaping up to be quite the beauty blogger.

The star has filmed multiple makeup tutorials over the past few weeks, and according to WWD, she has more in the pipeline.

The first, which was published on the Estee Lauder Instagram account, sees Beckham share her secrets to crafting ‘The London Eye’, which she calls her “go-to look”.

She creates a soft, smoky eye before finishing off with her Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder ‘Eye Ink Mascara’ (which she describes as “completely eyelash extension friendly”).

The second tongue-in-cheek video saw her climbing out of bed wearing a foil face mask, before giving a mini-lesson in contouring and bronzer, and earlier this week she was at it again, extolling the advantages of a dab of pink blush.

The style icon has also teamed up with Sephora to spread her makeup message, taking over the retailer’s Instagram stories, before posting a video earlier yesterday to her personal Instagram page demonstrating how to create her favourite eye makeup look from the back of a moving cab.

It has been a busy week for Beckham, who unveiled her Spring/Summer 2018 fashion collection to positive reviews in New York on September 10.

Her second limited-edition cosmetics collection for Estee Lauder also launched this month. — AFP-Relaxnews