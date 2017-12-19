Versace’s ‘super-family’ celebrate 40 years of the fashion house in all-star campaign

Gisele Bündchen in the spring/summer 2018 Versace campaign. — Picture by Steven Meisel via AFPMILAN, Dec 19 — As announced last week, Versace has signed up a host of the fashion world’s icons and top talents for its spring/summer 2018 campaign, celebrating the label’s 40th anniversary and paying tribute to Gianni Versace. The Italian fashion house officially unveiled the shots for this exceptional campaign yesterday, December 18.

Versace’s so-called “super-family” has been reunited for this major campaign, shot by American photographer Steven Meisel. Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Gisele Bündchen, Irina Shayk, Raquel Zimmerman, Natalia Vodianova, Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Kaia Gerber, Cara Taylor, Birgit Kos, Grace Elizabeth and Noah Luis Brown form the all-star cast, showcasing Gianni Versace’s legendary looks and prints.

Helmed by Versace creative director, Donatella Versace, the campaign lets the unique personality of each model shine with a series of individual portrait shots.

“This campaign represents the link between past and present,” said Donatella Versace in a statement. “You need to know who you are, and where you are coming from, to build your future. And when you are at the head of a brand with such a strong heritage as mine, you can only embrace it. This is the reason why I wanted to see this iconic super model cast next to the soon-to-be-iconic girls of the future.” — AFP-Relaxnews