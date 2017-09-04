Venice Film Festival: The best beauty looks so far

Actress Susan Sarandon attends the premiere of the movie ‘The Private Life of a Modern Woman’ presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2017. — AFP picVENICE, Sept 4 — The 2017 Venice Film Festival is in full swing, with the most recognisable faces in Hollywood walking the red carpet in the Italian city over the past few days. We break down the most striking beauty looks.

Judi Dench

Age is just a number to 82-year-old Dame Judi Dench, whose youthful pixie crop and gold-hued eyeshadow stole the show at the premiere of Victoria and Abdul. A light pink lipgloss and a pair of simple stud earrings ensured that she looked as classy as ever.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney opted for old-school Hollywood glamour for the premiere of husband George’s movie Suburbicon, sporting a smoky eye, winged liner and a deep red lip. A voluminous, wavy bob with a dramatic side parting was the final elegant stamp on the look.

Susan Sarandon

A gunmetal silver smoky eye, a raspberry red lip, a killer pair of hoop earrings and a high ponytail: Susan Sarandon’s red carpet look for the premiere of The Private Life of a Modern Woman was a masterclass in edgy, polished beauty.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore kept things pared-back for the premiere of Suburbicon, opting for a shimmery green eye with metallic flecks, a nude lip and straight hair. Dazzling hoop earrings and a plunging neckline kept the look elevated.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren has never been one to shy away from a bold beauty statement, and the actress didn’t disappoint at the premiere of The Leisure Seeker last night. A shimmering metallic eye colour, rosy blush and a hot pink lip combined to exude a pretty and playful vibe. — AFP-Relaxnews