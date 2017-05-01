Venice Beach Freakshow closes after a decade of entertaining audiences (VIDEO)

Members of the Venice Beach Freakshow troupe performed in front of hundreds gathered for an all-day protest party. — Reuters videograbLOS ANGELES, May 1 — Surrounded by her fellow freaks, the Bearded Lady ties the knot yesterday.

But it’s not all ‘happily ever after’, at the Venice Beach Freakshow. The staple tourist attraction has been forced to close its doors, according to owner Todd Ray.

He says tech company Snap, which has bought and leased dozens of properties in the funky beachside town, is kicking out his show.

“So as far as I am aware, they (Snapchat) will be taking over the building and that’s it. It’s going to be an office and not the Freakshow.”

Members of the troupe performed in front of hundreds gathered for an all-day protest party.

“We are just one more victim of corporate America. Say no to Silicon Beach, folks.”

The so-called Silicon Beach movement has seen high-tech firms flocking to southern California. Those gathered think Snap and others are to blame for rising real estate prices that displace working-class residents.

Breann Morris thinks it’s just the way of the world.

“I love Venice Beach and they do deserve to be out here but they (Freakshow) will make their money no matter where they go because they are all different. But, when it comes to a space like this, business is business, it is what it is. you know.”

Ray says the Freakshow isn’t giving up – they are looking for a new home – hopefully one affordable enough to stay in Venice Beach. — Reuters