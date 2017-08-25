Vans x Karl Lagerfeld collaboration to launch in September

Karl Lagerfeld’s brand will launch a collaboration with Vans next month. ― Reuters picPARIS, Aug 25 — A new collaboration will shortly brighten fashion horizons. The skater footwear and apparel label Vans and Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous brand have announced the launch of a common collection this fall, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Composed of clothing and shoes, the capsule will be available worldwide from September 7.

“Ready for a black and white Fall”: this was the message circulated on social networks by Karl Lagerfeld on Wednesday, accompanied by an image of a casual two-tone outfit in the two colours. Black and white will also provide the palette for Lagerfeld’s footwear and apparel capsule collaboration with Vans. The collection will be presented at Bread & Butter in Berlin (September 1-3), and made available worldwide from September 7.

For the partnership, the two brands have decided to combine their two universes. Vans’ signature checkerboard pattern will be restyled to feature a cameo motif of Lagerfeld’s iconic profile, and the pieces will also sport a quilted letter “K”. Several of Vans’s classic sneakers will be reinterpreted in the capsule, including “Sk8-Hi”, “Classic Slip-On” and “Old Skool” models.

As for apparel, the collection will include a T-shirt with a portrait of Karl Lagerfeld wearing a checkerboard tie, a bomber jacket, and a premium leather rucksack. Prices for the collection will range from US$40 (RM171) to US$300, reports the fashion specialist website. — AFP-Relaxnews