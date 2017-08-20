Vanderlyle: Children’s wear made chic

Isn’t she pretty in the Cucinella Pleated dress? – Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of VanderlyleKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — More often than not, children’s clothes lean towards cute rather than stylish. With Vanderlyle, a locally-designed children’s wear brand, the clothes are timeless with an air of sophistication.

Vanderlyle’s owner Adzlin Ayob said these minimalist pieces were designed with her daughter, Dahlia, in mind. “She is our muse and inspiration behind the brand,” said Adzlin who partnered with her husband in this venture.

Vanderlyle’s founder Adzlin Ayob and her baby girl dressed in Vanderlyle clothing “The brand is an expression and extension of ourselves and our personalities,” said Adzlin.

For the first collection released last August, the Cucinella dress features classic pleats to create a stylish look for that fashionable little girl. Available in black, white and grey, the dress is made of chiffon with flutter sleeves and accordion pleats that fan out perfectly.

It is also lined with cotton for ultimate comfort. Since black is the couple’s number one colour choice, the collection is in monochromatic hues. “We started with monochrome colours because we love black but in the Fuse Series we started to introduce muted colours,” said Adzlin.

Under the Pleats Series, you also have the Mies top made from soft chiffon with a lining made from cotton. The stylish sleeveless top is available in black and white with contrasting coloured pleats at the side.

Mies top by Vanderlyle is part of the Pleat Series The Gehry dress in Oxblood is très chic!Last but not least, there is the Calatrava Pleatsuit, a black sleeveless chiffon jumpsuit inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with fine pleated details. For easy nappy changes, there are popper fastenings at the back and between the legs.

The Fuse series is all about asymmetry, contrasting coloured pockets and layers as seen in the Libeskind Top, Mayne Top and Gehry Dress. This collection features pink, black and oxblood as the colour palette.

The Mayne Top is unisex so your baby boy can also wear it too. “Our series is launched on a quarterly basis but since we are still new in this business there are setbacks and also delays in production but we are managing these issues and hopefully it will get better in time,” said Adzlin.

Asymmetrical Libeskind top is so cool, adults want to wear it too (left). The Mayne top comes in dusty pink and black (right)As Dahlia is the brand’s muse, the age range for the clothes is extended with time as she grows. For now, the sizes start from newborn to six years old.

Once the designs are finalised, they outsource it overseas to manufacture. Even though Adzlin does not have any fashion design experience, the clothes were very well received by parents.

In fact, Vanderlyle has been invited to join New York Fashion Week to showcase their products! “Actually recently, we received an offer by Oxford Fashion Studio but we think that we are not ready yet,” shared Adzlin.

Comfort and timeless design are the philosophy behind the Leo Baju Melayu setSo far, Ilaika Select Store and Fashion Valet have approached Vanderlyle to feature the brand.

Moving forward, Adzlin has big plans for the brand that’s barely a year old. “We are hopefully launching our website soon so it’ll be easier for customers to purchase online. We are hoping to penetrate the overseas market by consigning our products to international stores and also participating in events and bazaars overseas,” she said.

In case you are wondering, Vanderlyle’s name is inspired by a song called Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks by The National. It’s Adzlin’s husband’s favourite song and the song is all about finding silver linings.

All Vanderlyle clothing comes in a beautifully wrapped boxPrior to starting Vanderlyle, Adzlin worked in a bank while her husband is an architect. Nowadays, you will find Adzlin working on Vanderlyle full-time — from designing the clothes, taking product shots, packaging, delivering, marketing, promoting, and participating in bazaars.

Besides Dahlia as an inspiration, the couple are also inspired by catwalk trends, architecture as well as movies.

For Raya, they introduced the Eid’ 17 Series, a versatile collection that can also be worn for other occasions. For girls, there is the Tania Kurung in rose gold, Talitha Kebaya in lavender and dark blue and Alula Kedah in black.

Vanderlyle’s Alula Kurung Kedah will make your little girl look ayuAs for the boys, there is the Leo Baju Melayu which is available in ginger and black. All of the designs come in different colour variants so you can choose what looks good on your little one.

“Actually we started for girls only for the Pleats Series and then for the second collection Fuse Series we actually incorporated unisex designs such as the Mayne pocket top. For Raya we have clothes for boys as well. So hopefully in the future we can have more for both boys and girls,” said Adzlin.

You can find Vanderlyle at various local bazaars around the Klang Valley. “We are just testing the market because we are still very new,” said Adzlin.

Prices range from RM89.90 to RM189.

Vanderlyle

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vanderlyle.kl/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vanderlyle.kl