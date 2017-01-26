Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:54 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Valentino showcases ethereal haute couture collection in Paris (VIDEO)

Thursday January 26, 2017
10:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open finalFederer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

The Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott OscarsThe Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott Oscars

Mexico furious as Trump gives order for building border wallMexico furious as Trump gives order for building border wall

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Models present creations by Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 25, 2017. ― Reuters picModels present creations by Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 25, 2017. ― Reuters picPARIS, Jan 26 — Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his debut solo haute couture collection in Paris yesterday, presenting an ethereal Spring/Summer 2017 line.

It is the first time Piccioli has designed the haute couture collection on his own, after his former creative partner Maria Grazia Chiuri became Dior’s first female creative director. Chiuri debuted her Dior haute couture line in Paris on Monday.

The simple and delicate Valentino collection by Piccioli included a rose, ruffled chiffon dress with a deep neckline and a mint long sleeve gown which gave an Olympian feel.

Dreamy column dresses in straight, classical forms evoked a fairytale world with gentle, spring colours of ivory, pastel pink and clay-green.

Billowing floor-length gowns embellished with flowers and sequins transformed the models into goddesses as they strolled along the catwalk to music composed by French film composer Alexandre Desplat.

Valentino’s show took place on the penultimate day of Paris Haute Couture Week, with the curtains drawing on the event today. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline