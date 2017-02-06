Valentine’s Day jewellery that says ‘I love you’

Laura Lee signet ring — AFP picLONDON, Feb 6 — Although jewellery is a relatively traditional choice when it comes to Valentine's' Day gifts, it still holds a timeless appeal.

As well as pleasing your significant other, jewellery is a great way to express your feelings with romantic motifs or messages. Here's a selection of jewellery that can't fail to say “I love you” this February 14.

Coeur Entrelacé bracelet by Poiray

Poiray's iconic interlaced heart design is now available on a mini bracelet in yellow gold for Valentine's Day lovebirds. The heart motif is set on a matching yellow gold chain. White gold, rose gold and black cord versions are also available.

Price: €810 (RM3,860)

Website: http://www.poiray.com

Paisley-Design Heart pendant by Thomas Sabo

This Valentine's Day, jewelry brand Thomas Sabo has a wide range of creations bearing heart motifs or romantic engravings, including the "Paisley-Design Heart" pendant, a heart-shaped amulet believed to make the wearer's wishes come true.

The pendant is made from 925 sterling silver, plated with 18-karat rose gold, and finished with pavé settings of white zirconia and red-colored synthetic corundum.

Price: €239

Website: www.thomassabo.com

Laura Lee Jewellery Love Unites Us signet ring

Laura Lee Jewellery has a 9-karat rose gold signet ring, engraved with two hearts — as if intertwined — and the message “L'Amour Nous Unit” (love unites us). It's a beautiful way to declare your love for that special someone.

Price: €756

Website: www.lauraleejewellery.com

Double Coeurs R8 ear studs by dinh van

The jewelry maker has transformed its iconic handcuffs, symbols of love and union, into a double heart design, representing two hearts bound by love.

The “Double Coeurs” ear studs are available in plain white gold, white gold with diamonds or rose gold with diamonds.

Price: €490

Website: www.dinhvan.com

Calvin Klein charming choker

Calvin Klein has a stylish and original necklace out for Valentine's Day, which is part solid metal, part chain. In polished stainless steel with PVD rose gold plating, the necklace -- which features an interlaced heart design — is available in several sizes (350mm, 400mm and 450mm).

Price: €99 (€79 for the stainless steel model).

Website: http://uk.calvinklein.com/store/en/ — AFP-Relaxnews