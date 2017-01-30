Valentine’s Day: 5 gift ideas for design lovers

'Memory Pillows' cushion by Nomess Copenhagen. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — As Valentine’s Day approaches, now’s the time to start thinking about gifts for that special someone. If your other half is into design, the cost of a gift can soon add up. Here’s a selection of gift ideas for design lovers that all cost under €100 (RM475.24).

Memory Pillows

The candy-pink, soft and cozy “Memory Pillow” memory foam cushions from Nomess Copenhagen will bring a flash of color to interiors. (€88)

Oil Pillar Candle

Tom Dixon has created a stylish candle with an iridescent finish, changing color with the light and the angle of view. Popular in the 1990s and the Belle Epoque, when it was often used on glass and ceramics, this iridescent finish has been updated by the designer for his cypress-scented candles. (From €76.50)

Tubercule

Carb fans can celebrate the humble spud with the “Tubercule” coat hooks by SCMP Design Office for French design brand Petite Friture. Two real potatoes were specially selected as the star models for these two hooks, available in gray or blue. (€58)

Cacti

The Cacti collection by Linda Cofán comprises a trio of decorative ceramic cacti. Each cactus has its own shape and a unique glaze. (599 Danish krone, or approx €80)

'Modernism Rediscovered' by Julius Shulman

Photographer Julius Shulman, who died in 2009, transported a West Coast dream around the world with his pictures of this particular part of the USA.

As well as an obvious homage to the architecture of Southern California in the mid 20th century, the pictures capture a lifestyle specific to this time and place.

The new edition of Modernism Rediscovered features more than 400 architectural treasures from the Shulman archive. Each project and photo has been chosen, out of more than 260,000 documents, by the publisher Benedikt Taschen, a close friend of Shulman. (€99). — AFP-Relaxnews