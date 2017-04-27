US$425 jeans coated with fake dirt go viral

PRPS Barracuda straight leg jeans, as sold on shop.nordstrom.com. — ©2017 Nordstrom, Inc/AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 27 — For the discerning gentleman who wishes to look like a labourer without actually getting dirty, might we suggest... luxury jeans coated with fake dirt?

A listing for the US$425 (RM1,857) jeans on the website of upscale department store Nordstrom has gone viral, garnering heaps of scorn from folks who presumably prefer dirtying their trousers honestly.

The PRPS Barracuda straight leg jeans “embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty,” according to the description of the online listing, which notes that they should be washed cold and line dried.

At first glance, the jeans look like they might have been worn by a rough and tumble construction worker, but on closer examination the “dirt,” which covers the legs, crotch and seat, appears a bit shiny.

To complete the look, there's a matching “muddy” jean jacket, also for US$425.

Mike Rowe, host of the Discovery Channel programme “Dirty Jobs,” blasted the jeans in a post on his blog Monday.

“This morning, for your consideration, I offer further proof that our country's war on work continues to rage in all corners of polite society. Behold the latest assault from Nordstrom's,” he wrote.

“The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren't pants. They're not even fashion. They're a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic.”

Twitter users piled on. “Anyone who feels the need to buy @Nordstrom mud jeans for US$425 buy a cheap pair of jeans and I'll throw you in the mud for free,” JadedByPolitics quipped.

The hit zombie show The Walking Dead added: “Thankfully, muddy jeans are free in the apocalypse. Jesus, @Nordstrom.” — AFP-Relaxnews