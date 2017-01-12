Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

US lists a bee as endangered for the first time

Thursday January 12, 2017
10:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Damian Magista tends to a rooftop hive in Portland, Oregon. — Picture by Bee Local via ReutersDamian Magista tends to a rooftop hive in Portland, Oregon. — Picture by Bee Local via ReutersMIAMI, Jan 12 — The United States placed a bee on the endangered species list for the first time, after the rusty patched bumblebee’s population declined sharply due to pesticides, disease and climate change, officials said yesterday.

These once common bumblebees are now “balancing precariously on the brink of extinction,” said a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Abundance of the rusty patched bumble bee has plummeted by 87 per cent, leaving small, scattered populations in 13 states and one province,” down from 28 states in the 1990s.

The final rule listing the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered appeared in the January 11 edition of the Federal Register and takes effect on February 10.

Experts say the bees are important because they pollinate economically important crops such as tomatoes, cranberries and peppers across the central and northern United States, as well as parts of Canada.

Their decline is likely due to a combination of factors: Loss of habitat, disease and parasites, use of pesticides, climate change and extremely small population size.

Their endangered status signifies that they “are in danger of becoming extinct throughout all or a portion of their range,” said a statement from FWS.

“Our top priority is to act quickly to prevent extinction of the rusty patched bumble bee,” said FWS Midwest Regional Director Tom Melius.

“Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilise partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline