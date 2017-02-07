Urbanscapes announces festival dates for 2017!

Urbanscapes is Malaysia’s long-running creative arts festival. — Handout via TheHive.Asia KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Back for the 15th year now, Malaysia’s long-running creative arts festival is set to hit the urban centre of Kuala Lumpur this coming May for another two-week long of music and fun!

Urbanscapes has already announced via its Facebook on the official dates for the 2017 edition which will be taking place from May 5-21.

But for now, that’s all there is to it, as the festival is yet to confirm its venue and line-up, which at this point there’s still plenty of time before the festival is about to take place.

Last year, Urbanscapes invited some of the biggest music giants from all over the world as its line-up, included Rudimental, M83, Tame Impala, Hanging Up The Moon, Danisa, Pitahati, Hujan x Bittersweet, and more.

Apart from the music, there will also be a variety of creative thematic markets that explore the themes of urban culture, arts and crafts, and fashion retail by famous local hipster brands.

So keep your eye on this page for more info on the festival and stay tuned for the announcement of its first phase line-up! — TheHive.Asia