Urban Decay’s new Troublemaker Mascara will lift your lash game

The Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara is priced at RM98 and will be available here from September 28 onwards. — Picture courtesy of Urban Decay MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — We don’t usually look for trouble but when it comes to mascara, we just might have to with Urban Decay’s Troublemaker Mascara.

Dubbed as the ultimate “super fat, super-long, sex-proof” mascara, the failsafe formula will give you impossibly long, perfectly fanned-out lashes every time. The best part, it’s been tested to hold up in hot and heavy situations without clumping, so you can pile on as many coats as you want.

The Troublemaker Mascara is infused with a combination of hollow silica and ultra-light fibres to volumise without weighing down on your lashes. Vitamin E and panthenol nourish and condition, and a combination of polymers helps the mascara adhere to your lashes for lasting wear — no flaking, smearing or smudging.

No mascara is complete without a brush and keeping that in mind, Urban Decay has designed this custom brush that will comb and separate lashes to make it look like you have more of them! Tiny precision hooks actually fan out lashes as it coats them, separating and curling each lash while laying down the perfect amount of mascara. And it’s designed to reach even tiny inner-corner lashes, no matter which way you hold it!

The Troublemaker Mascara is priced at RM98 and will be available at all Urban Decay and Sephora stores as well as online (urbandecay.com.my) from September 28 onwards. There’s also an on-the-go size for (RM48) that will be perfect for your travels!