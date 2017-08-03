Upcoming Terry Pratchett exhibition teased in images

Paul Kidby's 'Great A'Tuin' owned by Pratchett and never before displayed. — AFP picSALISBURY (England), Aug 3 — The organisers of an upcoming UK exhibition devoted to the late fantasy author Terry Pratchett have shared images from the show, which will feature some of Pratchett’s treasured possessions as well as artwork he created when it opens next month.

Terry Pratchett died in March 2015, having achieved fame for his Discworld novels, which have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

The final Discworld novel — the 41st title in the series — went on sale later in 2015, following Pratchett’s death.

Plans for “Terry Pratchett: HisWorld” at the Salisbury Museum in the UK were first announced earlier this year, with further details revealed last week.

The exclusive major exhibition will offer insight into the creator of some of the world’s most beloved fantasy worlds and characters.

“Terry Pratchett: HisWorld” is due to open in Salisbury — where Pratchett lived from 1993 — on September 16 and is being presented by the museum along with the late author’s estate and artist Paul Kidby, whom Pratchett chose to design may of his “Discworld” book jackets and publications.

The star of the show is a full-size recreation of Pratchett’s office — known as The Chapel — allowing visitors to see the space in which he worked, complete with objects in situ.

Other highlights include Pratchett’s first published story, The Hades Business, as well as his first typewriter, which he bought with the earnings from that story.

The exhibition will also feature artwork by Pratchett as well as 40 original paintings and drawings by Kidby.

Many of these artworks are from Pratchett’s personal collection and have not been exhibited previously, according to Kidby, whose own exhibition “Paul Kidby: The Charmed Realm” will appear alongside “HisWorld” from September 2 through January 6. — AFP-Relaxnews

* “Terry Pratchett: HisWorld” runs from September 16 to January 13. Find out more at www.pratchetthisworld.com