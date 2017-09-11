Up your fall beauty game with these Pumpkin Spice treats

Korean brand Too Cool For School’s new ‘Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 11 — Pumpkin Spice season (alternatively known as “fall”) has arrived, and with it a host of new autumnal beauty treats. Here are five ways to buy into the trend over the next few weeks.

Deodorant

Native Deodorant has launched what is potentially the most surprising product of the season — a “Pumpkin Spice Latte” scented deodorant, for the days when you really want to broadcast your love for all things autumnal. The deodorant contains notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, as well as myriad other non-toxic ingredients. (https://www.nativecos.com)

Sheet Mask

Korean brand Too Cool For School is getting in on the act with a new “Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask”, which contains pumpkin fruit extract and 24k gold to nourish and brighten the complexion. (https://www.sephora.com)

Masque

Organic skincare brand Eminence has created a limited-edition “Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque”, which aims to combat the effects of environmental stress on the skin via a combination of Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients. (https://eminenceorganics.com or https://www.dermstore.com)

Highlighter

Wear the pumpkin spice trend on your face with this sparkly coral highlighter and eye shadow powder from Etsy boutique Feather River Body, which contains flecks of gold for a warm, autumnal hue. (https://www.etsy.com)

Bath Bomb

All true pumpkin spice connoisseurs will know that bathing in the scent is the most immersive way to embrace the trend. Take a bath with this version from Atlantic Fizz to truly welcome in fall. (https://atlanticfizz.com) — AFP-Relaxnews