UOB Malaysia raises RM200,000 for local charities

Wong Kim Choong, UOB Malaysia CEO (centre), with the runners at the 2017 UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk.KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — More than 1,200 United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) employees, their family members and friends raised more than RM200,000 for local charities as part of the bank’s ninth annual Heartbeat Run/Walk.

”Keep The Good Going” was the theme of the bank's corporate social responsibility programme.

The money will be donated to underprivileged children and youth from the Dignity for Children Foundation and Yayasan Sunbeams Home.

UOB Malaysia also raised funds to support Teach for Malaysia, an organisation that aims to help students from communities facing socio-economic challenges to realise their potential and excel in education.

Wong Kim Choong, UOB Malaysia's CEO, who also participated in the four-kilometre walk, said, “The UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk brings together our people, their families and friends with the common aim to improve the lives of less privileged.

“We take pride in completing another successful fundraiser to support the communities where we live and work. We are committed to keeping the good going and to helping secure the future of our community.”

Children from the three beneficiaries, accompanied by their families and UOB employee volunteers, also participated in the four-kilometre family walk and the carnival.

Pastor Victor Maniam, general manager of Yayasan Sunbeams Home, said, “Participating in sport teaches our children values such as team work and diligence.

"Events such as these enable our children to keep their minds and bodies healthy and also helps to build their self-esteem as they achieve what they set out to do.”