Uniqlo teams up with Jeffrey Deitch for New York art project

Uniqlo's SoHo flagship store will host an Art for All pop-up shop beginning January 20. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 15 — Fashion brand Uniqlo is collaborating with Soho artist Jeffrey Deitch on a new project titled “Art for All,” with pop-up art shops set to launch at select New York stores on January 20.

Its name inspired by artists Gilbert & George, who used “Art for All” as their mission statement, the project will offer artists’ products and is commissioning new work from emerging and pioneering artists within the medium.



The project’s mission is to “present artworks at an accessible location and at affordable prices so that everyone can participate in the art discourse,” according to the brand.

On January 20, Art for All shops will launch in Uniqlo’s Soho and 34th Street stores, which will feature a historic display of art products created by artists involved in the Times Square Show — a groundbreaking 1980 exhibition — and other activities like it that sought to democratise art.



According to The Business of Fashion, the shops will offer 65 limited-edition commissioned products, all under US$100 and most under US$30.



Before the pop-up shops close on February 16, several other events are planned. On January 26, Deitch will be joined by guest speakers for a lecture in his gallery at 76 Grand Street. In February, Uniqlo will hold two live screen-printing events, set to take place at the Soho flagship store on February 4 (with Tom Otterness and Jane Dickson) and February 11 (with AIKO and Daze).



A part of New York’s contemporary art scene for more than 40 years, Deitch helped created the A. More Store, an art products store in Soho, in 1980. He went on to present more than 200 exhibitions and numerous public arts events at Deitch Projects, which operated from 1996 to 2010 and helped foster the careers of articles including Cecily Brown, Barry McGee, Swoon and Tauba Aubertbach.



After serving as director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, Deitch reopened his New York gallery last year, presenting the work of both new and established artists. — AFP-Relaxnews