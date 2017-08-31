Uniqlo launches maternity line in Japan

Uniqlo’s maternity leggings are sewn with the minimum number of stiches for maximum cosiness. — Screengrab from Instagram.com/UniqloJapanTOKYO, Aug 31 — It was only a matter of time, considering their ubiquitous presence in all other areas of our wardrobe.

Uniqlo has just launched a new range of maternity wear in Japan.

Currently, the range comprises of leggings, jeans and underwear all designed with stretch fabrics so as not to put pressure on the belly. Prices start at ¥1,500 (RM57 before tax).

The maternity wear complements a range of underwear and baby bibs for newborns that hit the shelves in July.

At the moment, the items are only available through Uniqlo’s Japanese online store, as well as at the chain’s larger physical stores and select smaller branches.

Fingers crossed, the line will be rolled out in their overseas locations, including Malaysia, soon.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the pieces below: