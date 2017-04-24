Uniqlo and New York artist Kaws launch second collaboration

T-shirts from Uniqlo’s UT Kaws x Peanuts collection. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 24 — The Japanese clothing brand will launch its second collaboration with renowned New York artist Kaws on April 28, with Peanuts as the centrepiece of the new range. A couple dozen items for men, women and children have been inspired by Snoopy and his pals Woodstock and Charlie Brown.

Uniqlo has another capsule collaboration in store. Following its partnership with French street artist André Saraiva, the Japanese brand is launching a UT Kaws x Peanuts collection from its UT Uniqlo x Kaws line. The New York artist’s own interpretation of the Peanuts comic strip features key characters Snoopy, Woodstock and Charlie Brown.

The collaborative collection has a total of 24 pieces for men, women and children, including 15 models for adults, seven for children and two accessories. Peanuts lovers will be able to take their pick from printed T-shirts, tote bags and socks.

The colour palette for the collection is quite understated, with the emphasis on dark blue, grey, black, white, and khaki. A touch of bright orange has been added to the children’s line.

This is the second collaboration between Uniqlo and Kaws. The first one, launched in 2016, was a huge success.

The UT Kaws x Peanuts collection will be available from April 28. Prices include €14.90 (RM71) for an adult T-shirt or a tote bag, €12.90 for a pair of socks, and €9.90 for a children’s T-shirt. — AFP-Relaxnews