Under Armour’s Recovery Sleepwear helps you recover as you rest

The Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear was developed in collaboration with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Have you been wishing for a form of activewear-meets-sleepwear that will help improve your overall athlete performance while helping you to sleep better?

Well you can get it here now thanks to Under Armour’s new revolutionary Athlete Recovery Sleepwear powered by TB12 that was developed in collaboration with Tom Brady — who credits sleep as one of the most important components to his training regimen.

The performance sleepwear aims to provide all athletes with the off-field support that will maximise their ability to perform. Under Armour incorporated the bioceramics technology into the patterned lining of the garments.

The special bioceramic particles absorb infrared wavelengths emitted by the body and reflect back Far Infrared, helping the body recover faster while promoting better sleep.

Under Armour’s Athlete Recovery Sleepwear is priced between RM219 to RM459. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

“I firmly believe that sleep and recovery are critical aspects of an effective and holistic training programme," said Tom Brady. "Proper sleep has helped me get to where I am today as an athlete and it is something that I continue to rely on every day. I am excited to partner with Under Armour to bring game-changing sleepwear with the same bioceramics technology I use to athletes all around the world.”

As part of the collaboration, Brady also helped develop six steps to better sleep to further educate athletes, which will be incorporated in the retail packaging and available on the Under Armour website.

Under Armour’s Athlete Recovery Sleepwear is priced between RM219 to RM459 and is available at http://www.underarmour.com.my/.