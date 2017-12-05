UK design star JW Anderson wins big at London Fashion Awards

British model Jordan Dunn and American model Karlie Kloss pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London December 4, 2017. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 5 — Rising fashion star Jonathan Anderson struck a double blow at London’s Fashion Awards yesterday, claiming the prizes for best Accessories Designer and best British Designer for Womenswear.

Considered one of the most influential designers of his generation, 33-year-old Anderson was recognised for his work with luxury leather goods manufacturer Loewe, where he is the creative director, and for the women’s collection at his own label, JW Anderson.

The prestigious awards, presented at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, were marked by a moving tribute to the great French-Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia, who died last month at the age of 77.

Supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour and Eva Herzigova took to the stage to honour the master known for his timeless designs.

Campbell, who was on the verge of tears, said Alaia was a “fashion giant”, calling him her “daddy, protector... and teacher”.

British model Adwoa Aboah, known for her activism, won “Model of the Year” ahead of sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber, 16-year-old daughter of former top model Cindy Crawford.

Belgian Raf Simons triumphed in the Designer of the Year category for his work with Calvin Klein, while Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri was named best Business Leader, picking up his award from singer Annie Lennox.

Finally, sandwiched between jokes at the expense of US President Donald Trump, the awards recognised young British talent with Michael Halpern winning British Emerging Talent for Womenswear and Charles Jeffrey picking up the Menswear award. — AFP