UK charity says obesity is causing a rise in kidney cancer

Obesity is behind a recent rise in rates of kidney cancer, according to figures released by charity Cancer Research UK. ― AFP picLONDON, April 24 — New UK figures suggest that obesity is behind a recent rise in rates of kidney cancer, causing around 20,000 cases in England in the last decade.

According to charity Cancer Research UK, cases of kidney cancer have increased by 40 per cent over the last 10 years in the UK, with the organisation believing that this figure also looks set to rise.

Cancer Research UK predicts that the country’s kidney cancer rates could increase by a further 26 per cent by 2035, making it one of the fastest growing types of cancer.

Around a quarter (24 per cent) of kidney cancer cases are linked to excess weight, with 24 per cent of cases linked to smoking.

Previous studies have also linked obesity to 12 other types of cancer.

Although it is not yet known exactly how obesity could cause kidney cancer it is believe that the hormone insulin could play a role.

Insulin is important in the breakdown of carbohydrates and fats, and the kidneys help process the hormone in the body.

Excess weight can lead to insulin resistance, which can cause levels of insulin to rise, and causes the body’s cells to divide more rapidly.

Every year there are around 11,900 cases of kidney cancer in the UK — 7,400 cases in men and 4,500 cases diagnosed in women — with around 4,300 people dying from the disease each year.

Although Cancer Research UK points out that not all kidney cancer cases can be prevented, the charity does add that healthy habits such as reducing sugar, eating meals at roughly the same time each day, and walking 10,000 steps a day can help maintain a healthy weight and possibly reduce the risk of cancer. — AFP-Relaxnews