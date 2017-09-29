Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Typhoid vaccine for infants ‘safe’, study finds

Friday September 29, 2017
02:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Mona Lisa’ nude reportedly foundThe Edit: ‘Mona Lisa’ nude reportedly found

The Edit: ‘Polis Evo 2’ to hold open casting call for extrasThe Edit: ‘Polis Evo 2’ to hold open casting call for extras

The Edit: SpaceX’s Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022The Edit: SpaceX’s Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022

No plans to rest Harry Kane, says Spurs boss PochettinoNo plans to rest Harry Kane, says Spurs boss Pochettino

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Aimed at children under two, who are disproportionately affected, the vaccine may prevent more than half of all typhoid infections, researchers say. — IStock.com pic via AFPAimed at children under two, who are disproportionately affected, the vaccine may prevent more than half of all typhoid infections, researchers say. — IStock.com pic via AFPLONDON, Sept 29 — A trial vaccine against typhoid, a disease that kills more than 200,000 people every year, is safe for use, researchers said today.

Aimed at children under two, who are disproportionately affected, the vaccine may prevent more than half of all typhoid infections, they wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

Dubbed Vi-TT, the vaccine studied in the trial is already licensed for use in infants in India, but nowhere else, nor are there any other vaccines for children under two.

Typhoid is caused by an infection with the bacteria Salmonella Typhi, usually through contaminated water, particularly in parts of south Asia and sub-Saharan Africa with inadequate sanitation.

About one in 100 cases are deadly.

According to the World Health Organisation, typhoid affects about 21 million people per year, and kills around 222,000.

Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, constipation and sometimes diarrhoea.

The vaccine was tested on adult volunteers in Britain, who were given a dose of bacteria. Those who fell ill were treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms were “less severe” in people given the trial vaccine, who also had lower bacterial numbers in their blood, the team found. Those not given Vi-TT received other existing vaccines to enable researchers to compare the results.

The trial, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Commission, continues. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline